Olivia Jade Learns About Privilege

Olivia Jade, whose parents were finally sentenced to prison time for scamming her and her sister into college, is learning about privilege. Specifically that she ... has it.



“As a person who was born into privilege based on my skin color & financial situation, i was not always aware that these issues were still so present. And that makes me feel awful. But that also fuels me,” she wrote. “It makes me want to learn more and do more and be better for all my beautiful black friends and any other person who faces discrimination.” She added, “I’m not racist and i never have been but i need to speak up about this because just not being racist isn’t enough. It outrages me. It makes me feel sick. It brings me to tears. THERE SHOULD NOT BE SUCH A GAP BETWEEN PEOPLE LIKE THIS. We need to support and stand up and speak and use our WHITE PRIVILEGE TO STOP THIS.”

Not everyone is impressed with Olivia’s newfound awareness, and that’s okay! She’ll realize next, hopefully, that nobody’s going to throw her a parade for doing the right thing. [Page Six]

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, likely as an apology for shit like Lively’s “antebellum-inspired lifestyle blog.”

