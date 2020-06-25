A Supposedly Feminist Website
OkayPlayer CEO Abiola Oke Resigns Following Reports of Employee Abuse

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Illustration for article titled OkayPlayer CEO Abiola Oke Resigns Following Reports of Employee Abuse
Image: Getty

Okayplayer and OkayAfrica announced that they have “severed all ties” with CEO and publisher Abiola Oke, following numerous accusations of mistreatment by employees at both outlets.

“We take the allegations that have surfaced very seriously, and we stand with the brave women who came forward,” reads a statement from the company shared by Questlove, one of its founders. It adds that an outside advisor will “review and investigate our current and past policies and practices” and that “further action will be announced.”

Oke’s resignation comes on the heels of an open letter shared by several women who worked for Okayplayer and OkayAfrica, which detailed disturbing experiences they say they endured over the past several years.

“From 2015 to 2020, several Black Women working across Okayplayer and OkayAfrica were subject to a lack of support and resources, below-market salaries, inadequate leadership, targeting and sabotage, slander, verbal abuse, inappropriate behavior, gaslighting, lack of empathy, manipulation, rationalizing poor or unethical conduct and wrongful termination,” the letter said, adding that Oke “step down or be removed.”

“His management and leadership under the guise of pushing Black culture forward has been hindering, unproductive and destructive.”

Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

