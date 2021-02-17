Oi It's Jezebel, Mate

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

G’day readers! Some unfortunate news for our antipodean friends as Facebook announced this arvo that they are declaring war on Australian news.

Per Facebook’s statement:

In response to Australia’s proposed new Media Bargaining law, Facebook will restrict publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content.

What is the Media Bargaining Law? I don’t know! I am of the opinion that all laws are fake but especially Australian ones. Fair dinkum, amirite?

What I do know is that this decision has no effect on the ability of Australians to share content from our site. So get ready to come to the premier destination for Aussie Rules, those weird half car/half truck things everyone drives over there, Carlton Draught, being casually racist in a way that will frankly shock first-time visitors, and Kylie Minogue.



We hope you find it sweet as.