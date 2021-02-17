Oi It's Jezebel, Mate

G’day readers! Some unfortunate news for our antipodean friends as Facebook announced this arvo that they are declaring war on Australian news.
Per Facebook’s statement:
In response to Australia’s proposed new Media Bargaining law, Facebook will restrict publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content.
What is the Media Bargaining Law? I don’t know! I am of the opinion that all laws are fake but especially Australian ones. Fair dinkum, amirite?
What I do know is that this decision has no effect on the ability of Australians to share content from our site. So get ready to come to the premier destination for Aussie Rules, those weird half car/half truck things everyone drives over there, Carlton Draught, being casually racist in a way that will frankly shock first-time visitors, and Kylie Minogue.
We hope you find it sweet as.
DISCUSSION
Not sure how closely Jezebel or its US readers follows stuff outside the US, but here’s something that would be relevant to your readers’ interests.
Our news has recently exploded due to a former Liberal staffer called Brittany Higgins (the Liberal party are our conservative right wing party, currently in control of federal government) alleging that she was raped by a co worker in Parliament House and there’s been this massive cover up and she was pressured to stay quiet for the sake of the party.
A couple of days ago our prime minister Scott Morrison (who’s a member of Hillsong, politics are fucked here currently) basically came out and said that his wife had the “imagine it was our daughter” talk with him so now he acknowledges Higgins’ personhood.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-02-15/brittany-higgins-rape-claim-parliament-house-defence-minister/13154736
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/scott-morrison-criticised-for-invoking-his-daughters-in-response-to-brittany-higgins-rape-allegations
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-02-17/brittany-higgins-statement-rape-allegation-parliament-house/13164506
Also stuff on Twitter under the hashtag #IBelieveBrittany