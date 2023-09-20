Ohio Police Tell Father His 11-Year-Old Is 'Making Porn' Despite Being Groomed by Adult Man

On September 15, a concerned father in Columbus, Ohio called authorities after discovering his 11-year-old daughter was being manipulated into sending intimate photos of herself to an adult man. When two police officers arrived at the man’s home, however, he didn’t get the response he anticipated, as seen via a disturbing recording of the exchange between the man (who hasn’t been publicly identified) and police posted on TikTok.



The viral video—which appears to have been taken via a security camera near the front door of the home—begins as two officers, a man and woman, approach the man’s porch, knock on the door, and proceed to shoot the shit about which soft drink is superior while they wait for him to answer.

“Is there a better pop than cream soda?” the female officer asks. “Hmm. What about a nice, crispy Spite?” the male officer responds.

Just as the officers begin discussing the Sprite challenge—the TikTok trend that asks participants to drink an entire bottle of the soda without burping—the 11-year-old’s father opens the door and greets them. Text on the footage denotes that the man called the police at 6 p.m., but authorities didn’t arrive until midnight after his daughter had gone to sleep. The man tells them as much and expresses that he hoped the officers would speak to her.

“I mean she could probably get charged with child porn,” the female officer can be heard telling the man. “Who? She can?” he responded. “She’s 11 years old.”

“She’s creating it, right?” the officer prompts, to which the father responds by repeating the girl’s age.

“Doesn’t matter,” the officer replied. “She’s still making porn.”

“No, she’s not. She’s being manipulated by a grown-ass adult on the internet,” the man responded, to which the officer then asked if his daughter is taking the photos. Then, the man—clearly frustrated—abruptly ends the conversation and bids the officers a good night. The exchange is around 30 seconds in total.

Since the father posted the recording—which lasts about a minute and thirty-five seconds—to TikTok on Monday, it’s been viewed over 730,000 times and wracked up over 16,000 comments, many of them expressing shock and outrage.

Sending a nude of a minor—even if it’s sent by a minor—is in violation of Ohio law. However, it can’t be emphasized enough that encouraging said minor to be photographed nude or in a “sexually-oriented manner” is a second-degree felony that carries a prison term of two to 12 years. It’s also a felony to “recklessly possess or view an image of a child in a lewd exhibition of nudity.” While this man’s daughter might’ve unintentionally broken the law, that an officer—a woman, no less—seems to be more concerned with blaming the 11-year-old girl as opposed to holding the grown man soliciting intimate photographs of her to account is awfully telling.

The Columbus Division of Police has since issued a statement on the incident, stating that the city’s inspector general has launched an investigation into the unnamed officers’ conduct.



“The Division of Police regards all allegations of sexual misconduct with the utmost seriousness,” the statement reads. “Incidents involving minors are handled with the highest degree of concern. Sexual Assault Unit detectives were immediately notified of the incident and have since initiated an investigation.”

If small talk about soda challenges and showing up six hours after being called is the “highest degree of concern” well, perhaps Columbus cops need to go back to the academy.