Oh My God It's Strega Nona!!!!!!!

Image : LucaSgro ( Backgrid )

Lady Gaga is shooting a new Ridley Scott movie about Gucci and murder. It looks very good, and the fashions are plentiful. It’s specifically the fashions that have the attention of little monsters across the globe. Yesterday she served up a red catsuit, and today, Strega Nona is on the menu!

Advertisement

Image : LucaSgro ( Backgrid )

Users on Twitt er were the first to point out the resemblance, alongside Jezebel’s resident Strega Nona scholar, Hazel Cills. The resemblance is uncanny. The headscarf, the Gucci frock, the harsh ‘80s side part, and they’re both Italian!



Illustrated by Tomie dePaola, and published in 1975, Strega Nona tells the story of Italian witch and grandmother Strega Nona and her magical pasta pot. It’s ideal children’s literature, below read by Mary Steenburgen, if that’s the sort of thing one is into:

Everyone wave goodbye to Strega Nona, and look forward to whatever it is Mother Monster struts around in tomorrow.

Image : LucaSgro ( Backgrid )

Here’s what Niecy Nash has to say about her marriage and wife, Jessica Batts, on The Ellen Show:

‘A lot of people say that, like, “Oh, you came out!” and I say, “Well, from out of where?” You know what I mean? I wasn’t anywhere to come out of. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men, I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her.”

Advertisement

What a good fucking answer. Neither Nash nor Batts owes an explanation to anyone. She also told a funny anecdote about their first date, during which they ate crabs: “It’s a gateway, people. If you don’t want this life, don’t go eat crabs.”

One order of crabs please! [Daily Mail]

Here’s random person Mike Esterman describing date night with Wendy Williams.