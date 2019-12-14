Photo : Charley Gallay ( Getty Images for Activision )

Offset has a fun cake that is Call of Duty-themed, mostly, at the club to celebrate turning 28. I saw it’s mostly Call of Duty-themed because really it’s three square ombre tiers with a lot candy and fondant shapes pasted onto it. Some of the largest shapes just happen to be video game themed.

The best part, in my opinion, are the multiple chains put on the tiers. The giant OFFSET charm is incredible. It’s definitely made less incredible by CALL OF DUTY written in frosting underneath it.

It sounds like Offset and Cardi B had a great time celebrating with lots of dollar bills ! [TMZ]

I can now say I understand what it’s like to film Cats because I’ve gone to a hot yoga class. According to Rebel Wilson, the filming environment of the musical adaptation (which originally used PROSTHETIC FUR) sounds terrible.

“I lost eight pounds, shooting my number, in four days. One, because there’s a lot of physicality,” she said. “B ut also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down.”

The high temperature was to keep “ best dancers in the whole world” from cooling down because they “can’t cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they’d be out of the film,” she said.

“So they’d heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but made it pretty uncomfortable,” Wilson added .

Sounds deeply uncomfortable! [Page Six]