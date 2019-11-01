Good morning, now that Halloween has brought its vampiric terrors and heartbreaks it’s officially November 2019—the month in which Blade Runner was set. Personally, I thought the future would be a little less empty and cold, or that at least there would be better chain-smoking noir heroes to combat the country’s various Tyrell Corps. But instead, we have courageous individuals like P!nk, other wise known as Alicia Moore, who bravely opened up recently about the reason her eyes were barely at half-mast during the video for her hit 2000 single “There You Go.” She was smoking weed, obviously, come on:



“I was … 19 when I shot this video. I smoked a lot of weed, too, and [director] Dave Meyers kept coming up to me and saying, ‘Can you wait to smoke that next blunt before the beauty shot?’ “I was like [closes eyes], ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘I really want you to be able to open your eyes. I was like [eyes still closed], ‘My eyes are open.’”

Jezebel salutes Moore for knowing how to get through another day. [Page Six]

It’s a big day for acts that broke through in the new millennium: The band Crazy Town, known best and perhaps only for that hallucinogenic hit “Be My Butterfly,” is apparently still touring and had a nasty tangle with a large female animal around midnight on Thursday. Driving through the wilds of Ontario, Canada, the band nearly demolished their van when it hit a moose in heat. The guys were treated by paramedics and appear mostly fine: The animal was reportedly killed on impact. Take a moment of silence for the moose, slayed unexpectedly by a guy who goes by “Shifty Shelshock” during his doomed quest to prove himself and rekindle a flailing career. Truly, she deserved better. [TMZ]

