There have been a whole lot of incredibly obtuse, mindbogglingly ridiculous takes on the Will Smith slap this week that have truly made my brain bleed out of my ears. But I finally found it, the most ridiculous of them all: On Tuesday afternoon, O.J. Fucking “If I Did It” Simpson entered the chat.

Simpson, who was found responsible for the double-murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her ex, Ron Goldman, in a civil trial after being infamously acquitted in the criminal one and was later convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping, posted a video on Twitter, in which he said that Will Smith was “wrong” for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, but that he “understood the feeling” of wanting to slap a comedian.

“It was unfortunate,” Simpson said, claiming everyone (who, though?) has been asking him to weigh in on the issue. “I think Will was wrong. Look, I understood the feeling. In my life, I’ve been through a lot of crap, and I was raising two young kids, and every comedian in the country had an O.J. routine, and don’t think I wouldn’t wanna slap a couple of those guys....But it’s humor. I didn’t think [the joke] was all that egregious.”

Simpson, a clearly very violent man who his late ex-wife claimed “beat the hell out of her” during their marriage, then for some reason decided to compare the situation to his conviction in 2008, for which he was sentenced to 33 years in prison and got out on parole.

“I know this: After what happened to me in Las Vegas, if I would have done that in front of a million people watching around the world, they would’ve given me life without,” Simpson said. “I’m just sayin’.”

Okay, man. We’re done here.