An officer with the New York Police Department has filed a lawsuit alleging that one of her fellow officers repeatedly sexually harassed her, and another, in a harrowing incident, attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him. Meanwhile, she says, her superiors refused to intervene.

According to the New York Post and the New York Daily News, the suit is filed by Danielle Campo, an officer with the 1ooth Precinct in Queens. Campo complained to her supervisor about a fellow officer named Paul Marecki, who repeatedly sent her sexual texts like, “You know I’m a foot freak,” even after she asked him to stop.

Per the New York Daily News:

“I would do naughty things to you,” Marecki said in one of the cleaner texts, the suit alleges. “I love your hair but imagine that beautiful mane getting pulled.”

Campo reported Marecki multiple times to her supervisor multiple times, she said, but he shrugged him off as “creepy” and did nothing to stop the harassment; she also says another sergeant and two representatives with her union failed to step in.

In a second incident, one that took place in January 2018, Campo says she was in her car with fellow officer Joe Mercado when he attacked her, grabbed her breasts, and tried to force her head toward his crotch. Per the New York Post:

“You’re going to suck this or you’re going to suck it,” he allegedly told her while forcing her head toward his lap. When she fought back, Mercado allegedly ripped her clothes and pulled out a clump of her hair, according to court papers.

Campo reported that incident and Marecki’s harassment to the Internal Affairs Bureau in April 2018 and was told she was “on thin ice,” according to the Daily News. She was also reportedly given “undesirable assignments, in apparent retaliation for her complaints.

An NYPD spokesperson told the New York Post that there is “no tolerance for sexual harassment in the NYPD,” though they had yet to review the suit. Jezebel reached out to the City Law Department for comment and will update if and when we hear back.