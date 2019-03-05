Image: Getty

Tamera Mowry is still not over the delicacy that is her sister Tia’s breast milk, and has made it sound so appealing that even I, a total stranger and not a member of the Mowry family, would like to give it a chug.



Last month, Tia posted a video on Instagram that showed Tamera not just drinking her breast milk, but loving every second of it. Now that she’s recovered from her illness and is back on The Real, she affirms that her enthusiasm for her sister’s boob juice remains. From Page Six:

“You guys, it was freaking amazing,” Tamera beamed. “I was highly surprised! It was lovely!” Tamera said Tia’s breast milk actually tasted better than her own. Tia recently gave birth to a daughter, her second child with husband Cory Hardrict. “Mine tastes a little bit more like chai tea,” Tamera said describing when she was nursing. “Hers tasted like vanilla latte.” “I want it as a creamer,” she mused. “I want to put in my coffee.”

Why not, right? Babies love breast milk, and babies are just very short people. Probably the only reason we’re societally conditioned to be grossed out by it was that Friends episode in which Ross screamed like a touched banshee at the idea of tasting the contents of his son’s bottle.

Advertisement

Anyway, a good friend of mine is having a baby in a few months, and when she does she’s going to have a few people over to eat the placenta—I think the plan is to make tacos out of it. I’ll send you guys photos.



[Page Six]

Wendy Williams is back on her show after a three month hiatus, and took the opportunity to talk about her issues with drugs. According to Radar,

“You know this about me,” Williams, 54, began on Tuesday, March 5th’s episode. “I told you I’ve had my bout with substance abuse. Once you’re a substance abuse user, you have to battle that for the rest of your life.” She then told all on her 10-year “ride” with cocaine and crack. “Crack is wack,” she said. “I was a mess… killing myself. I realized I am a walking addict. You can’t just clean it up and stop it. I wasted a lot of my life burning my insides. You never know when it can pop up. I constantly have to watch the inside of my body because of hard partying, just a mess.”

Advertisement

She attributed her absence to a thyroid issue, and denied that it had anything to do with problems between her and her husband, as various tabloids have suggested:

“He is my best friend, my lover, he’s all this and he’s all that,” she said of her husband. “I know what you’ve been saying and I know what the streets have been talking about.”

[Radar Online]