The LAPD—no stranger to bad press—has decided to wage war against Hot Girls everywhere. Noted! TMZ reports Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming “Hot Girl Summer” music video with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign was shut down by police shortly after her team arrived in the exclusive neighborhood of Hollywood Hills. Sources claim the team lacked permits. That’s not all:



Someone snitched!!! Law enforcement sources tell us someone called the cops, and officers rolled up to find production didn’t have the necessary paperwork. LAPD sent everyone packing, shutting down production.

Cooperating with the police in this geo-political climate? Yikes! Thankfully, the production moved to Chino Hills—a suburb east of Los Angeles—and finished filming that same night. Hot Girls are the most powerful people in the world, and not even a well armed paramilitary force that has terrorized the city of Los Angeles for almost a decade can keep them down! [TMZ]

Last week, In Touch claimed that a “starving for attention actress” was “seriously considering” a sex tape. Their framing matched the hideously sexist press this young starlet has been subjected too. Unfortunately, they were also right! CNN reports that Bella Thorne has directed “Her & Him.” A PornHub production, the project was crafted under Pornhub’s Visionaries Director’s Series, “which features ‘debut films by unexpected guest directors to diversify porn production and help create more varied content with multiple types of viewers in mind.’” Her original inspiration for the film? A “Christmas-themed horror movie.” She explains further in a behind-the-scenes featurette:



“I’m really lucky that Pornhub wanted to come on and produce this with me because originally I was shopping it around a very long time ago and things were very different. People are kind of scared to make a movie like this one when it comes to dominance and submissive(ness) between a male and a female and how this relationship can turn quite sour.”

In a press release, Pornhub described the plot as an “out of control sexually charged encounter” motivated by a boyfriend who “stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend’s phone.” In a statement, Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said:



“We’re proud to announce our collaboration with Bella Thorne for the next installment of our Visionaries Director’s Club. Bella’s creativity and imagination (are) personified through the course of the film, as she takes viewers on a journey of passion and desire.”

Actors Abella Danger and Small Hands will star as the “Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers. Rapper Mod Sun, Thorne’s ex-boyfriend, will provide the music. “Her & Him” premieres September 11 at the Oldenburg International Film Festival in Germany. [CNN]



Here is a video of Chrissy Teigen getting Botox in her armpits.



