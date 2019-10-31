Kanye West has apparently banned make-up on his eldest daughter, North West, in their Calabasas home. So, naturally, North is pivoting to skincare at the age of 6.

As North’s mother, Kim Kardashian West told Allure:

“She’s found it really fun to do a face mask. I’ll get her sheet masks, and if she’s having a sleepover, I’ll do a mask with the girls. They think it’s so funny for some reason. I don’t know why. They just think they’re so fascinating.”

I agree with North! Face masks are fascinating, and I think she’d really like the ones that have animal faces on them that always seem cute on the label but are actually horrifying when on your face. [Allure]

Courteney Cox is braver than the troops with choosing to cut her bangs HERSELF while taking an Instagram video, which is in tribute to Scream 3. She didn’t go full TERF bangs, but still enough of a risk that I’ll be disappointed if it was actually a wig. A new definition of doin’ it for the gram. Do people still say that? Probably not. [US Weekly]