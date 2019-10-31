A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

North West's Pivot Makes Absolute Sense And No Sense At All

Caitlin Cruz
Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

Kanye West has apparently banned make-up on his eldest daughter, North West, in their Calabasas home. So, naturally, North is pivoting to skincare at the age of 6.

As North’s mother, Kim Kardashian West told Allure:

“She’s found it really fun to do a face mask. I’ll get her sheet masks, and if she’s having a sleepover, I’ll do a mask with the girls. They think it’s so funny for some reason. I don’t know why. They just think they’re so fascinating.”

I agree with North! Face masks are fascinating, and I think she’d really like the ones that have animal faces on them that always seem cute on the label but are actually horrifying when on your face. [Allure]

Courteney Cox is braver than the troops with choosing to cut her bangs HERSELF while taking an Instagram video, which is in tribute to Scream 3. She didn’t go full TERF bangs, but still enough of a risk that I’ll be disappointed if it was actually a wig. A new definition of doin’ it for the gram. Do people still say that? Probably not. [US Weekly]

  • “nothing makes me more [sic] feel more joy. even if i can’t breathe or drink or eat” [Page Six]
  • Rosie O’Donnell and Elizabeth Rooney are apparently over [US Weekly]
  • Matthew Broderick declares “decency is dead” after his and Sarah Jessica Parker’s pumpkins are stolen from West Village stoop [Page Six]

