North West Probably Did, In Fact, Paint That Painting

Kim Kardashian and North West at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. Image : Rich Fury/Forum Photos ( Getty Images )

Tuesday morning, after Kim Kardashian shared a photo of daughter North West’s art, doubtful Instagram commenters speculated that North, age 7, did not, in fact, paint this:

Well, eat a foot everyone, because the alleged daughter of North’s art teacher has come forward on TikTok, where she claims that her mom taught her to paint this exact painting in like, 2006, when she was seven.



According to user @camrynfred, her mom has been an art teacher for over 30 years. At least that’s one internet mystery solved!

There’s been lots of news in the poetry world this month—some bad, some really bad, and some not as bad as the other things. Here’s some more poety news, b ut first, let’s look inside Meghan Markle’s mansion. ( Prince Harry lives there too, I guess.)



Youth poetry organization Get Lit shared a screenshot of a Zoom meeting on Instagram, featuring none other than the Sussexes. In the caption, they wrote: “Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry! The Duchess even shared some of her favorite poetry lines.”

The real story, however, is not the poetry organization. Which I’m sure does brilliant work, and through which I’m sure these bright-eyed teens have learned and grown and developed into future poetry stars. Really, it’s that a teensy, tiny portion of the Sussex’s Montecito villa is visible in their corner of the Zoom room. Is that a brick fireplace I see?

Cardi B had some things to get off her chest on Instagram. Most notably: “Suck dick because you bitches are washed.”

