A crowd of onlookers in the North Carolina State House on Tuesday, per the New York Times, chanted, “Shame! Shame! Shame!” as the GOP-controlled legislature took the vote to override Cooper’s veto.

Advertisement

Banning abortion at 12 weeks, essentially after the first trimester, means that women and pregnant people who experience complications later in their pregnancies—as an outpouring of news stories have documented over and over since the overturning of Roe v. Wade—will be denied health care in the most painful and harrowing of circumstances. And North Carolinians are being politically trampled here, as they do not support banning abortion this early in a pregnancy: According to new polling by Carolina Forward/Change Research, 54 percent of voters in the state oppose the 12-week ban, while only 40 percent support it.

It’s a shame that people who voted for Cotham, thinking (reasonably) based on her previous speeches that she’d defend abortion rights, were deeply betrayed in the end.