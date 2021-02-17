None of Demi Lovato's Friends Can Believe This Demi Lovato Documentary Actually Exists

Screenshot : Youtube

The headline story about Demi Lovato’s new tell-all documentary, Dancing With the Devil, is that after her overdose in 2018, she suffered a heart attack and three strokes. But the subtler story from the new trailer is that , more than anything, everyone in her life seems stunned she chose to lay it all out in the first place.

Via Youtube Red, Dancing With the Devil reveals first hand accounts from Lovato about her spiral into addiction and the medical complications she has suffered since. It charts her life from childhood to the present and includes interviews with most of her friends and family, coupled with footage from before, during, and after her 2018 hospitalization.

By the looks of it, Dancing With the Devil is going to be quite a lot to take in.

At the Television Critics Association panel where the trailer premiered, Lovato told reporters (per People) :



“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry.”



Advertisement

Early in the trailer, she tells the camera that they can “cut out” whatever it is they don’t want her to say, while friends and associates and family all stress how they don’t know what the limits of the truth can be. One friend even asks: “Are we talking about heroin? Are we doing that? ”



Regardless of just how much they all chose to share, the documentary will premiere March 23 on YouT ube.



G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

ET reports that the 70-year-old man involved in the hit and run that killed Robert Maraj, father of Nicki Minaj, last week, has been arrested Wednesday by police.

Advertisement

According to the outlet, “Charles Polevich faces charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence.” Police claim that Polevich allegedly stopped after striking Maraj, but didn’t aid him or call for help, before he fled the scene. In a conference after the arrest, a Nassau County Police spokesperson said: “He was absolutely aware of what happened.”

Beyonce and Blue Ivy are in a photoshoot together.



Advertisement