No One Stunts Like a Diva

I, like most regular folk, have an aversion to feathers. Party City boas at a kid’s birthday bash aside, I can count the number of times I’ve worn bird fluff on one hand, because that number is zero. After seeing Jennifer Lopez’s red carpet look at the 2019 IFP’s Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City last night, my opinion has changed. I’m all about bird shit: 2020.

My boricua queen rocked a sheer, column gown by Ralph & Russo, Jimmy Choo heels, and Yeprem dangly earrings, according to Elle. That’s fine and good, but what I see is a beautiful Caribbean cuckoo, high-fashion glam that skirts a fine line between Las Vegas showgirl style and divinity. There is nothing gaudy about it. And this is just the beginning of her award show dominance.

Advertisement

Image : BACKGRID

Also last night: across the pond, Rihanna rolled up to the 2019 British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall in this pristine, monochromatic mint green look, which included a satin mini dress by her own Fenty label. The wrap that appears to be connected to her royal gloves is sending me to places I never thought I would go. The diamond detailing is the best bejeweled cho ker I’ve seen since Britney Spears wore one to complete her all- denim look aside Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards.

Don’t you feel overcome with inspiration and desire when you see Rih absolute demolish a red carpet? ‘Tis the season.