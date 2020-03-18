No Amount of Social Distancing Can Keep These Celebrities Inside!

Graphic : Joan Summers/Jezebel , Image : Backgrid

It seems like mostly everyone is trapped inside. As more grocery stores and restaurants receive orders to halve their staffs during the coronavirus outbreak, I’m sure the number of people stuck at home will only increase.



Celebrities, however, often have an intense need to be seen, paid attention t o, photographed. Being permanently mired indoors means no paparazzi to take pictures of them, fewer fawning Just Jared blurbs about what they wore to the grocery store. It also means people like me, employed to keep the Eye of Sauron trained up on them, have nothing to do. And while celebrities tend to be some of the more narcissistic people around, they’re not heartless! They know we have blogs to write, and shit to talk.

Still, the recommendation from just about everywhere has been—if you do not need to absolutely leave the house, please, don’t! It’s an edict that has made the last few days on Backgrid, where I source most of the paparazzi photos you see on Jezebel, massively entertaining. Instead of sitting at home in their massive backyards, enjoying pools or home saunas or all those flatscreen TVs they definitely have, celebrities have been spotted surfing, shopping, kissing in public, going for jogs in crowded parks. Some are riding bikes, others are pushing themselves through massive crowds at Beverly Hill s staple Gelson’s, hoping the last loaf of gluten-free cinnamon bread hasn’t been nabbed by a fellow shopper.

Below, I have collected a few of my personal favorites from these various outings. My intention is to not pass judgment on them, for I obviously cannot verify each and every one of the decisions that motivated these outdoor excursions. But that doesn’t mean we can’t gawk at them, and maybe even laugh!

Jonah Hill went surfing. Looks fun, dude!

A very shirtless Tyler Cameron went for a jog amid reports that he was “social distancing” in the same house as fellow Bachelorette contestant Hannah Brown.

Rita Ora’s ex Andrew Watt may have tested positive for coronavirus, but it won’t stop her from shopping in a comfy looking scarf!

A very pregnant Chlöe Sevigny and boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic made out on the street after a quick shopping excursion.

Arnold Schwarzenegger blew his nose and rode a bike. (Although, I’d contest that is less a bike and more a mini-motorcycle.)

Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber, and Ashley Benson were spotted at Erewhon, sporting chic medical gloves and a faint look of disdain for the crowd around them.

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger looked stressed and frazzled on a grocery store run.

Elsewhere, Selena Gomez asked her staff to deliver some gym equipment to her LA home from a storage facility she ostensibly owns.

Shortly before Ben Affleck was seen pulling up to see his kids, Jennifer Garner took her dog for a walk.

Paparazzi photos, unfortunately, are expensive, but some other fun star sighting include:

Phoebe Price scolding millennials via a paparazzo.



scolding millennials via a paparazzo. Alessandro Ambrosio going for a walk.

going for a walk. Rosie Huntington-Whitely going for a stroll with Jason Statham .

going for a stroll with . Demi Lovato buying two carts worth of groceries.

buying two carts worth of groceries. Lucy Hale picking up coffee.

picking up coffee. Emily Ratajkowski staging a sidewalk photoshoot in an empty NYC.

staging a sidewalk photoshoot in an empty NYC. Chrissy Teigen having some fun at the beach.

having some fun at the beach. Kate Hudson going for a bike ride.

Celebrities! They’re stir-crazy and looking for a little escape. If anything, the past week has humanized them. Even with all the resources afforded to them via wealth or Hollywood, they too cannot escape the need to stress buy groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak. They have dogs to walk, bikes to ride, boyfriends to shack up with, kids to entertain, and waves to surf on—just like the rest of us!