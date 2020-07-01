Nine Harvey Weinstein Survivors Awarded $19 Million Settlement

Image : Scott Heins ( Getty Images )

Nine women abused by Harvey Weinstein have been awarded a nearly $19 million settlement as part of a class-action lawsuit, the New York Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday.



The settlement will create an $18,875,000 victims’ compensation fund, which will be distributed among “women who experienced a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and gender-based discrimination while working at The Weinstein Company, as well as sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein,” the attorney general’s office said, pending approval in federal district court in New York City.

According to CNN, survivors will also be released from confidentiality, non-disclosure, or non-disparagement agreements with the Weinstein Company, meaning they can finally tell their stories without fear of retribution.

They payments are meant to settle two separate lawsuits—one filed by the Attorney General in February of 2018 against Weinstein, Bob Weinstein and The Weinstein Company, and a separate suit filed in November of 2017 on behalf of a group of women who were sexually harassed and assaulted by Weinstein.

Lawyers for six other women who have also accused Weinstein of sexual abuse called the settlement a “complete sellout,” saying it fails to hold Weinstein or those who were aware of his behavior accountable.



“We are completely astounded that the Attorney General is taking a victory lap for this unfair and inequitable proposal, and on behalf of our clients, we will be vigorously objecting in court,” lawyers for the six women told NBC in a statement.



The settlement comes three months after Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley, a former Project Runway production assistant, and third-degree rape of former actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence at a maximum-security prison in upstate New York.

