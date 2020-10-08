Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Dirt Bag

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Are Hot and In Love, Which Seems Nice

Actress Niecy Nash and her new wife musician Jessica Betts made their first appearance as a married couple on Good Morning America on Wednesday. The incredibly attractive couple talked about their August wedding and how their relationship came to be.

Since the newlyweds went public with their relationship, many people have asked Nash about whether the wedding was her official “coming out,” but she explained that her love for Betts wasn’t about gender.

“I was asked, ‘Is this your official coming out?’ and I was like, ‘Coming out from where?’ I wasn’t anywhere to come out of. I never lived a sexually repressed life. I just love who I love when I love them.”

When asked about when she knew she was in love with Nash, Betts responded simply.

“I knew it was something the moment I met her. But when I fell in love with [Niecy] is when I desired no one else. I knew.”

Well damn.

Nash continued on, explaining “our being in love is new, but loving her as a soul, I’ve done that from the beginning.”

The couple also mentioned that they were working to find an overlap between their separate artistic pursuits. In that vein, Nash recently made an appearance in Betts’ new music video for her single “Catch Me,” a song that actually had a special place in Nash’s heart years before the two started dating.

“When I heard that song, what it said to me is ‘that is what I’m looking for! that is the missing ingredient.’ I absolutely want to be caught when I can’t fake it anymore, I absolutely want somebody to see me.

And that’s when I knew I was fully in love, when I felt fully seen and fully accepted, probably for the first time in my life.”

Welp. That’s love, folks. [Entertainment Tonight]

A woman is suing Brad Pitt for $100,000, claiming that the actor and producer made empty promises of marriage before scamming her out of money she had paid him for charity appearances. But Pitt’s lawyers say that the woman, a healthcare CEO from Texas named Kelli Christina, was tricked by a scammer.

Christina claims in the court filing that she paid $40,000 for the actor to make appearances at events that she planned for Make It Right Foundation, Pitt’s charity which constructs new homes for people who were displaced by Hurricane Katrina. But, unsurprisingly, “Brad Pitt” cancelled at the last minute before each event, with the promise he’d make an appearance “next time,” and still pocketed the $40k appearance fee. Personally, I would’ve gotten suspicious after the first cancellation?

Pitt’s legal team filed a motion in a Texas court on Wednesday to dismiss the case, saying that neither he nor Make It Right Entities had ever entered into an agreement with Christina.

“By [Christina’s] own admissions, the communications she now alleges to have had with Mr. Pitt . . . were actually between Plaintiff and one or more individuals posing as, in Plaintiff’s words, ‘fake Brad Pitts’ and not in any way affiliated with the Make It Right Foundation.”

Although this seems like a pretty obvious scam, can you blame her for wanting to believe Brad Pitt was flirting with her? I certainly cannot. [Page Six]

  • Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife (and co-star of Flip or Flop) Christina Anstead will not be on the guestlist for his upcoming wedding to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. [Page Six]
