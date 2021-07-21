Nicotine-Loving Australian Woman Pays the Price for Innovation After Using a Drone to Deliver Herself Cigarettes in Quarantine

A truly brilliant Australian woman faces a $1,300 fine after breaking coronavirus lockdown by using a drone to deliver cigarettes to herself at the hotel where she was quarantined, reports the New York Post. Some people have to work their whole lives to achieve even a moment of brilliance, while others are just born visionaries. I mean, Elon Musk who?????

The ingenious scheme was uncovered on July 11 , after a hotel staffer noticed the drone dropping a pack of cigarettes off to a woman waiting on a balcony at the Crown Plaza hotel in the Gold Coast. It’s believed that another person was operating the drone from outside the hotel in order to deliver the cigarettes, but their identity is still unknown. I won’t lie, was originally picturing her remotely navigating the drone into a corner store and up to the cash register with a note and a $20 bill attached with the Mission Impossible theme playing in the background, but I suppose having another person involved is a little more probable.

Several regions of Australia have renewed their covid-19 lockdown rules over the past month or so after the number of cases in the country started to rise again, which explains her need for airborne cigarette delivery. Unfortunately, the woman’s unusual small-time heist was foiled after the hotel staffer called the police because they didn’t recognize her greatness . In addition to her $1,300 fine, the woman’s partner in drone-related crime could receive a penalty from Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority for “violating safe flying regulations.”