Nicki Minaj Broke the Crocs Website Because Barbz Love Sensible Footwear

Look out Barbz, it’s a croc attack! Footwear News reports that after posting up on Instagram in a pair of Crocs, Nicki Minaj allegedly broke the retailer’s website, with the outlet claiming there was an apparent 4900 percent spike in searches for the brand on Google Trends after her post hit the internet.



Barbz love sensible footwear!

On Instagram, Nicki posted herself s emi-nude in an all-pink room with some Crocs on. Dunno for what, exactly. But as Page Six notes, Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny have recent collaborations with the brand, so perhaps she’s the latest squishy shoe ambassador. Her caption, “Friday,” could either be a reference to the album Pink Friday, or a release date. I don’t think it really matters that much which is true.



I also want to take a minute to point out that the lil’ charms on Crocs are called Jibbitz. Yes! Jibbitz. Everyone read that correctly the first time.

John Mulaney did his first stand-up performance after a 60-day stint in rehab, the same day he announced his divorce from wife Anna Marie Tendler. Rolling Stone editor David Fear tweeted the following about its contents:

Writer Julia Glum was also there.

I have nothing to say on the matter except best wishes to him and Tendler in the months going forward.



They’re doing another Jersey Shore season for some reason.

Britney misses the aughts.

