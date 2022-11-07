The death of former child star Aaron Carter at age 34 on Saturday has hit people extremely hard. Carter was found dead in a bathtub in his home in Lancaster, California. It’s so sad! What a way to end a life that was obviously tortured way too often. I haven’t seen anything on the subject that summarizes the agony of the tragedy better than the tribute that Aaron’s brother Nick Carter, of Backstreet Boys fame, posted Sunday on his Instagram and Twitter, so here it is:

Nick wrote:

My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.

At the Backstreet Boys’ Sunday night concert in London’s O2 Arena, the group paid tribute to Aaron. Variety reported that during a performance of “No Place,” pictures of each Boy with his family played on a screen behind them, ending with various shots of Aaron and Nick and the words “Aaron Carter 1987-2022.” Additionally, Kevin Richardson said some words about Aaron’s passing as Nick stood by crying.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old,” said Richardson. “He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.”

The “complicated relationship” Nick alluded to in his social media post on his brother’s death included a restraining order sought by Nick and his sister Angel Carter against Aaron in 2019. This was a response in part to, according to a tweet from Nick, Aaron’s “recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.”

On a 2o19 episode of The Doctors, Aaron said he was diagnosed with “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.” He also discussed his prolific drug use. In a tweet around the airing of that episode, Aaron wrote: “I’m not perfect. But I’m doing my best to grow and learn from all my mistakes just like every other person in this world to anyone that I’ve hurt I’m sorry I’m learning and growing tell my friends that know me I love you with all my heart.” On an episode of the No Jumper podcast posted earlier this month, Aaron said he “just hit five years clean.” He clarified that he did ingest legal substances like cannabis and Xanax. “I really believe in the Cali sober method. It helped me.”

Meanwhile, other tributes have poured in. Aaron’s twin sister Angel wrote on Instagram:

To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.

Hilary Duff, who dated Aaron when they were teenagers, posted an Instagram tribute (“I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle—in front of the whole world,” it begins). From a red carpet, Raven-Symoné sent “our love out to the family.” Courtney Stodden sobbed on Instagram. The New Kids on the Block sent prayers to the family on Twitter. In a statement reported by the AP, Aaron’s fiance, Melanie Martin, said: “We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

So. Sad.

In other extremely sad news, Mimi Parker, the drummer and singer of the indie band Low, died Saturday at age 55. She had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020. Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk posted the news Sunday on social media in a devastating, gorgeous tribute:

He wrote:

Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing. - Alan

For about 30 years, Low’s music has been reliably slow and heavy. Sparhawk’s artistic response to his wife and bandmate’s death will be an absolute doozy.

