Comedian, actor, and intrepid seed-spreader Nick Cannon has fathered seven children with four different women in his lifetime and is expecting his eighth ​​later this year with model Bre Tiesi, also known as mommy #5. But on Tuesday, the Lip Service podcast dropped a new episode featuring the 41-year-old, who admitted he’s nowhere near done re-populating America with his spawn, laughing that “the stork is on the way.”



Last year alone, Cannon had three children: miraculously, his second set of twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and a son Zen, who passed in December from brain cancer, with Alyssa Scott. Cannon is also the father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey and 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, according to People. Lip Service co-hosts Angela Yee and Gigi Maguire had asked Cannon about rumors that he had three more children on the way, when he responded, laughing, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…” When the co-hosts asked if there would be a “handful” of new kids in September and October, Cannon laughed again and said, “Y’all are pretty good at math.”

After his son Zen got sick, Cannon said he began seeing a therapist who suggested he try celibacy. The therapist, according to Cannon, “told me I needed to chill out in October.” He didn’t even make it to January. “Everybody saw I was so down, so they were like, let’s just give him a little vagina. I fell victim to it, I was in a weak state, I start fucking like crazy.”

It would seem, then, that Cannon’s newest slate of kids are not on their way because he simply loves being a dad, but because he might be a sex addict using intercourse to cope with depression! And it seems here that “a little vagina” has not solved his problems—quite the opposite, really. More mouths to feed, more bills to pay, more child support. Nonetheless, Cannon seems to be buzzing about the prospect of fathering what could someday become a large rock band—so large, in fact, that he once had to refer to his family as his “lineage” because, well…he’s got a long lineup of kids. So happy to hear the speaker of some pretty abhorrent anti-semitic sentiment is raising more little ones. Congrats, I guess!!!

