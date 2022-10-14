Mike Itkis wants to decriminalize and legalize sex work, but he doesn’t just want to talk about it, he wants to be about it, you know? And so the third-party candidate running in Manhattan’s 12th District published his own sex tape on Pornhub—a 13-minute video of him having sex with performer Nicole Sage.

“If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue,” the 53-year-old candidate said. “And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform.” What a hero. Please, everyone, a round of applause for this man.

Itkis said the cause is so important that the stunt was necessary. “I’m very much an introvert,” he said. “I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important… I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way.” I’m an introvert too, I guess—it just doesn’t manifest in this same way.

On his website’s issues page, Itkis says he wants to take a sex-positive approach to domestic policy. Under sexual rights, it says “right to NOT become a parent in case of pregnancy.” Sounds great! But the rest of the bullet point reads: “redefine abortion debate as a right to unplanned sex.” Sir, did you mean non-procreative sex?

And somehow it gets worse. Under “abortion rights for women,” the site says “men should not be required to support biological children without prior agreement.” Even the City & State reporter said this sounds like an attack on child support.

Itkis is running against incumbent Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), whose campaign didn’t comment on the video, but the Republican candidate in the race did. “You gotta do what you gotta do,” ​​Mike Zumbluskas said. “The media ignores everybody that’s not a Democrat in the city.”

Counterpoint: No person in or running for office should ever show voters their genitals, much less full-on videos of them having sex. It’s one thing if the candidate has previously done sex work, but releasing your own sex tape during a campaign doesn’t make the point you’re thinking it makes. It’s possible to support sex workers’ rights in other ways.