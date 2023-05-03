New Jeffrey Epstein Docs Reveal More Notable People He Rubbed Elbows With

Wake up everyone, more Jeffrey Epstein documents just dropped!

As it turns out, per a new investigation conducted by the Wall Street Journal, Epstein’s little black book featured a few more prominent, eyebrow-raising politicians, executives and celebrities, including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, acclaimed director and accused pedophile Woody Allen, and former Harvard University president Lawrence “Larry” Summers.

The outlet has obtained “thousands of pages of emails and schedules” between 2013 to 2017 that further illuminate the teeming social calendar of an already well-lit weirdo—even long after he was known as a registered sex offender.

Here’s some notable highlights:

Mr. Summers continued to meet with Epstein and seek his help years after Harvard decided it would no longer accept his donations.

Reid Hoffman, a billionaire venture capitalist and LinkedIn co-founder, visited Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean and was scheduled to stay over at his Manhattan townhouse in 2014.

Woody Allen, the Oscar-winning movie director, attended dozens of dinners with his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, at Epstein’s mansion and invited Epstein to film screenings.

Ehud Barak, the former Israeli prime minister, visited Epstein dozens of times and accepted flights on Epstein’s private jet while visiting Epstein’s mansions in Florida and New York.

Leon Black, the billionaire co-founder of private-equity giant Apollo Global Management, scheduled more than 100 meetings with Epstein from 2013 to 2017.

Now, of course, all of these people claim only to have sought Epstein’s company to fund their charities, gain some wisdom on maintaining and growing their wealth, or rub elbows (and maybe other things) with the billionaire and his many connections.

While Black declined to comment, Hoffman told WSJ he met with Epstein about fundraising for Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and “regrets” remaining in touch with him after he was convicted of sexual misconduct with minors. Allen, too, demurred: Through a spokeswoman, the filmmaker said he and his wife, Soon-Yi, simply attended “social events” at Epstein’s townhome. The same townhome, I’ll note, that housed child pornography.

Summers also offered his regrets about staying in Epstein’s favor for as long as he did, but Barak had perhaps the most...unique explanation for their kinship. Per his account, he hit the infamous financier up each time he traveled to New York, and they’d often discuss “politics and other topics” (sure) with “interesting people” (uh huh) at his townhouse.

“In retrospect, [Epstein] seems to be a terrible version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, but at the time seemed to be an intelligent person, socially well connected and of wide areas of interest, from science to geopolitics,” Barak told WSJ, specifically noting that he did not partake in events where women or girls were on the guest list.

Barnaby Marsh, a former executive at the John Templeton Foundation who had met with Epstein “roughly two dozen times,” had even more to say. “So many of these billionaires knew him,” Marsh said, referencing Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. “Nobody ever said, ‘Watch out for him.’”

“I had high hopes that he would follow the paths of others who used their ‘second chance’ to make a positive impact in the world,” Marsh continued. “In the end, he disappointed me.”

*Insert solo from the world’s smallest violin here*