Image: Getty

A New York lawmaker has introduced a bill that, if passed, would ban fur sales across the state by 2021.



According to the New York Post, Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal says that since fur is rapidly going out of fashion anyway, it’s time to nix it in a more official capacity:

“Increasingly, consumers are looking to make ethical and sustainable purchases — fur is neither of those,” Rosenthal said. “The fur trade has at its core a violence toward animals that is antithetical with our modern views on animals as human companions and sentient beings.” Her Assembly bill memo explains: “Fur farms across the United States raise animals like raccoons, foxes, mink, and chinchillas to kill for their fur, often using cruel and inhumane methods.”

The bill is similar to legislation passed last month in Los Angeles, which will ban the sale and manufacture of new fur beginning Jan. 1, 2021. San Francisco also ruled in favor of a fur ban in March 2018.

But the legislation is actually more a reflection of industry trends than a bold political stance. Designers have been moving away from fur for the last several years; since 2015, designers including Gucci, Versace, Chanel, Burberry and Armani have banned fur from their collections.

That fact notwithstanding, the Fur Information Council has already made clear it intends to fight: The Post reports that it’s already secured two lobbying firms and the PR firm SKDKnickerbocker to make the case for why people should continue to wear dead animals.