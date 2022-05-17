People may not be able to live on forever, but their shitty choices definitely do.



In recent weeks, Twitter has been chattering about the truly fucked up buffet platter that Neil Patrick Harris once had at a party he hosted in 2011, three months after Amy Winehouse’s death. The offending platter was seen at Harris and his husband David Burtka’s Halloween party and was made to look like Winehouse’s “corpse.” Some have called the platter a cake, but in images we will not share here, the platter features a small sign next to it that reads: “Beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce.”

Modeling food after a dead person is an objectively disgusting move, one made even more disgusting when you remember that this platter made its debut so shortly after Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning at the mere age of 27.

Eleven years later, Harris is suddenly ready to make amends for his incredibly bad taste. When asked by Entertainment Weekly about the platter making the rounds again, Harris said: “A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago. It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

Yes, Neil. Regrettable indeed. May we suggest simply not doing this shit and maybe even getting offline? Thanks babe!!!