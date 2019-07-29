Image: via Getty

After an investigation into allegations made by multiple women accusing physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson of sexual misconduct, the American Museum of Natural History announced over the weekend that he will keep his job as the director of the museum’s Hayden Planetarium.

According to Deadline, the museum released a statement on Saturday confirming its “investigation into allegations” against Tyson “is complete,” and that Tyson “remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium.” NBC News says that the museum did not provide further information regarding the results of the probe, deeming it a “confidential personnel matter.”

In 2018, multiple women came forward to accuse Tyson of sexual misconduct. One, Bucknell University physics and astronomy professor Katelyn Allers, said Tyson put his hand in her dress at an American Astronomical Society party while “follow[ing]” the tattoo on her collarbone. Another, Ashley Watson, Tyson’s former driver, accused him of sexually harassing her when she thought she was on the clock.

In 2014, a woman named Tchiya Amet accused Tyson of raping her when they were graduate students at the University of Texas, Austin, and last year, a fourth woman accused Tyson of making sexual jokes and propositioning her at a holiday party for museum employees in 2010.

Advertisement

Tyson denied the rape accusation and shrugged off the other allegations as miscommunications. Though his shows with the National Geographic Channel and FOX, StarTalk and Cosmos, were put on hold pending an investigation into the accusations, both networks cleared him in March.