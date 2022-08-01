It’s been a while since R&B singer/songwriter Ne-Yo had a hit, but he was positively smacked Sunday when his wife, Crystal Renay Smith, posted an Instagram on Sunday accusing him of infidelity during their eight years as a couple. The pair married in 2016, and Ne-Yo filed for divorce in 2020, which Smith said she learned via gossip blogs. E ach one teach one, I guess. Years later, the couple still has much to show the world and each other via the immediacy of modern technology.

Smith’s post accused Ne-Yo of: “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected...every last one of them!”

Smith, who appeared on the reality show The Platinum Life, described herself as “heartbroken” and branded her husband “a narcissist.”

“I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” she wrote. The rawest part (at least to my eyes) is Smith’s plea to strangers: “I ask that all of you please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern.” Heavy. Her post ends with the statement , “With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best,” which might be broadly true, but after all that came before it, is very SURE JAN.

The couple, by the way, reconciled soon after the divorce filing in 2020 and even remarried earlier this year. I’d say, “Happier times,” but uh, perhaps they weren’t in fact. “I will no longer lie to the public or pretend this is something it isn’t,” Smith wrote in her post. It is kind of wild, if you look at Smith’s grid, that this devastating account of infidelity sits between a video of her driving while fixing her hair and apparently singing a song that does not match the song that plays in the video, and a picture of her balancing a glass of wine on her butt. Multitudes!

Ne-Yo posted his own statement later on Sunday on Twitter asking for privacy (a little late there! ):

For some reason, he put his tweet in quotes, which is not unlike signing one’s name at the end of texts. Okay, Dad!