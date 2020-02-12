NBC Sports Fires Hockey Analyst Over Lewd Comments About His Coworkers

Image : Getty

NBC Sports’ hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick has officially been fired after making a series of gross remarks about his coworkers on a podcast.



“I’m very disappointed and angry today I will not be returning to NBC,” Roenick said in a video posted to Twitter . “I’m also grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to share my love, my passion and my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans.”

NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely without pay in December after he appeared on a Barstool Sports podcast, during which he recalled a trip to Portugal he took with his wife and co-worker Kathryn Tappen. Per the New York Post,

“I was the king of Portugal,” Roenick said. “When you walk into every place and you have two blond bombshells on each side … your chest pops out a lot more.” Then he recalled when a woman approached him to ask if his wife and Tappen were both with him, to which Roenick replied, “Yes, they are.” “And then Kathryn says, ‘Will you shut up?’ She starts yelling at me,” he continued. “I play it off like, you know, we’re going to bed together every night, the three of us. Now, if it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen.”

Asked, for some inexplicable reason, whether he would sleep with fellow hockey analyst and former teammate Patrick Sharp, Roenick replied, “ He is so beautiful. I’d have to think about it if he asked me. ” Roenick said.

The network confirmed that Roenick would not be returning to broadcast, and offered no further comment.