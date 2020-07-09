NBA Athletes Will Receive After-Hours Access to Disney World Attractions

Photo : David Roark/Disneyland Resort ( Getty Images )

The NBA has announced that while its athletes are living and working at the Walt Disney World Resort this summer, they will have special access to rides and other attractions at the park. For those of you who might not have been keeping up with professional sports at this moment (fair and same), the NBA announced in June that it planned to have 22 of the league’s 30 teams travel to Florida to resume the league’s 2019-2020 season this summer.

The NBA has made arrangements for the athletes to have limited after-hours access to a number of amusement park rides and experiences... and access to three golf courses... and fishing and boating excursions. Oh, and bowling, naturally. Just in case you were worried that the wealthy professional athletes being housed at a resort wouldn’t be comfortable enough.

I must confess, I’ve never been a Disney person. I went to Disney World once, when I was 11, and it was utterly forgettable. But as a person who has now been stuck in her New York City apartment for nearly four months, I could spend weeks fantasizing about an experience as mundane as going to a solo movie on a Saturday night. So even just the thought of being in an outdoor space with as many things to do as Disney World has me salivating. And after hours?? Oh mama.

But as nice as it might be to get to run wild in a massive amusement park, it certainly doesn’t negate the very real concerns NBA athletes have about the safety of resuming gameplay. Some players have actually chosen to opt-out of the remainder of the season because of medical concerns or safety concerns. Sure, we’re all bored, but is it really worth putting the safety of hundreds of players, Disney staff, and their loved ones at risk just for a season of basketball? (The answer is no.) [Bleacher Report]

On Thursday, the Goya Foods CEO appeared at the White House and made comments praising President Trump, calling him a “leader” and a “builder”. On Twitter dot com, some are calling for a boycott of the company’s products using hashtags like #BoycottGoya and #Goyaway.

My heart goes out to all the millennials of color who will have to sit down their relatives and break the news this evening. Even our adobo has betrayed us.

