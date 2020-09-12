Naturi Naughton Talks About Power: Book II, Where Queenpins Take the Reigns

In Power, the storyline revolved around Ghost, Kanan, and Tommy—Starz’s very own Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle of crime. But with Ghost out of the way—yes, he’s technically dead but Kanan did survive a building fire—the show makes room for queenpins to take over.



Enter Power Book II: Ghost, the second installment of the Courtney Kemp-created series. The focus shifts to Ghost’s son, Tariq St. Patrick, as he attempts to balance his first year of college while operating a burgeoning crime start-up. It’s a herculean task that at times seems a bit far fetched, as viewers have pointed out. However, this shift gives the opportunity for the show’s matriarchs to prove their power. “I think the concept of what we’re doing in this show is really just going to show the partnership of Tariq and Tasha,” says Naturi Naughton, who plays Tariq’s mom, Tasha St. Patrick.

Tasha is joined by another matriarch, Mary J. Blige’s Monet Tejada, who’s slowly becoming everyone’s favorite crime auntie. The emerging dynamic probes—just like the show’s own underscore—will these women make a monster out of Tariq? They have the rest of the season to answer.

In the video above, Naughton spoke with Jezebel about her character’s evolution and how the second installment of this series proves some mothers do things a little bit differently.