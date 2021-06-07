Naomi Wolf, Noted Liar, Has Been Suspended From Twitter For Covid Conspiracy Theories

Photo : Mary Altaffer ( AP )

Naomi Wolf—once famous for her 1990 book The Beauty Myth, now best-known for constant lying—has been suspended from Twitter after spreading misinformation about the covid vaccine to her more than 140,000 followers.

Before getting booted off the platform, Wolf claimed (among other things) that: vaccines were a “software platform that can receive uploads”; health people should expose themselves “to a low viral load”; and that vaccinated people’s waste should be “separated from general sewage supplies/waterways until its impact on unvaccinated people via drinking water was established.”

She also called Anthony Fauci “Satan,” according to the BBC, which is also technically false but something you’re probably allowed to say on Twitter if you want and not get in trouble. In any case, all of this adds up to extreme misinformation about the vaccine which fuels existing conspiracy theories and contributes to people’s hesitance to get it.

It was a little more than two years ago that the premise of Wolf’s book Outrages: Sex, Censorship, and the Criminalization of Love was proven false during a BBC interview, resulting in the cancellation of its release. Earlier this year, a “corrected” version of the book was released, but apparently that version of the book also requires numerous corrections.

At one time it might have seemed strange to learn that such outrageous claims and inaccuracies were coming from Wolf, but it is possible we weren’t paying close enough attention. In The Beauty Myth, for example—often hailed as a seminal feminist work—there is a comparison between people with anorexia and concentration camp survivors, as well as the suggestion that the social pressures on women to have cosmetic surgery are akin to an enslaved person having their foot cut off by a slave owner.

So in retrospect, it’s easy to explain why Wolf now traffics almost exclusively in disinformation and conservative propaganda. For now, at least, it will be off Twitter.