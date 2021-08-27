Tennis star Naomi Osaka has had a difficult year dealing with a public debate over how she cares for her own mental health, a loss at the Olympics, and extreme criticism over her relationship with the press. But at the end of a trying tennis season, with just one tournament left, Osaka will be w rapping up 2021 on a high note. According to Sportico, Osaka is the highest-paid woman athlete of 2021—just one year after she became the highest-paid woman athlete of all time.

Over the last year, Osaka brought in $50 million in endorsements and another $5.2 in winnings, topping her 2020 income of $37.4 million. Not far behind her on the earnings chart are Serena Williams ($35 million) and Simone Biles ($6 million), placing three Black women in the top three spots for earnings this year.

While the power rankings on the women’s side are dripping in Black excellence, the men’s side is led by a white man, mixed martial artist and former UFC champ ion Conor McGregor, who made $180 million this year.

Overall, as far as earnings for this year go across all sports and all genders, Osaka is currently the 15th highest-paid athlete in the world , with Williams coming in at 44th.