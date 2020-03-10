Naomi Campbell Was Right

Screenshot : YouTube

Over the summer, Naomi Campbell revealed she had a very specific air travel routine, which included wiping down every single goddamn thing in and around her first-class seat and wearing a surgical mask. Some people thought that routine was too much, but considering the extremely contagious and deadly virus besieging all of us right now, it seems Campbell was doing too little. Now she’s stepped it up.

Page Six reports that Campbell showed up to a flight from LA to NYC on Tuesday clad in a full hazmat suit, surgical mask and pink latex gloves included. She also wore a very chic cape:

Over the summer, long before COVID-19, Campbell gave a perfectly reasonable explanation for her routine. “No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing, and the coughing and sneezing makes me … I just can’t,” she said. “So this is my protection from people’s coughing and sneezing.”

She added, “I mean, as much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff and I’m blessed that I don’t, and I really think that this helps me, my little routine.”

She’s probably right! And though every airline I’ve flown or vaguely thought about has emailed me to assure me that they’re cleaning the hell out of their fleet, I watched Contagion yesterday and I know to trust no one. Except Naomi Campbell. [Page Six]

Wendy Williams and Nicki Minaj are fighting again.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Wendy Williams Show, Williams called out Minaj for marrying Kenneth Petty, who finally registered as a sex offender this week following a 1995 conviction for, uh, first-degree attempted rape. Well.

Williams said, according to E! Online:

“Well apparently the way this show is going today, we did not have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj’s [husband]. But let me tell you something Nicki. That’s going to be my first story tomorrow and I’m going to lead with this: You should’ve never married him because now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be,” she shared. “Again, you are never going to stand a chance when you are with a man who pulls a knife at rape point. A registered sex offender, you are never going to stand a chance with the public.”

I guess we’ll hear more tomorrow. [E! Online]