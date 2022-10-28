Early Friday, the office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) issued a statement confirming that her husband, Paul Pelosi, had been the victim of a violent assault when their San Francisco home was broken into overnight. Pelosi herself was not in the district at the time.



“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” the statement reads. The assailant is in police custody as of Friday morning, and “the motivation for the attack is under investigation.” Paul, 82, was taken to the hospital after the attack and “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” the Speaker’s statement says.

Little is known about the attack at this time, but the details that we do have are pretty disturbing. CNN reports that, according to law enforcement officials, Paul was attacked by a male assailant armed with a hammer. San Francisco police told the Daily Beast that an official statement on the attack from the department will come later on Friday.

“Thank God [Nancy Pelosi’s] husband Paul is safe after being attacked in their home by an assailant,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), another San Francisco-based House member, tweeted on Friday. “While the motive is still unknown we know where this kind of violence is sanctioned and modeled.”

Prior to the attack, Paul has often been invoked as a political talking point by Republicans and right-wing media. Even in the wake of this latest attack, about which we have virtually no information at this time, right-wing media has somehow already managed to politicize the break-in and make it into a segment on the futility of gun safety laws—despite how San Francisco police have stated that Paul was attacked by a man armed with a hammer.

This post will be updated as more details emerge.