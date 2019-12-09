Photo : Ian Forsyth ( Getty Images )

Prince Andrew’s connection to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein soldiers on, even as the royal family would like it to go away. This time, attorneys and media are zeroing in on the (almost unbelievably named) nightclub Tramp.

Tramp is where Virginia Giuffre says she met Andrew at the behest of Epstein and his friend Ghislaine Maxwell. Buckingham Palace denied the allegations as did Andrew himself in that interview, you know the one.

Giuffre told BBC Panorama (an investigative show) that she first met the royal in the VIP section at Tramp in 2001 . Andrew ordered her a drink before asking her to dance, she said. “ He is the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life. I mean it was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me, like his sweat was, like it was raining basically everywhere,” Giuffre told the BBC. (Andrew said he doesn’t sweat.) “ I was just like grossed out from it but I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me.”

Giuffre also shared a photo that she says was taken of herself and Andrew as an answer to Andrew’s denial. “I’m calling BS on this, because that’s what it is,” she told the BBC . “He knows what happened. I know what happened, and there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”



Now, witnesses are coming forward to corroborate Giuffre’s story. American a ttorney Lisa Bloom said two witnesses have contacted her to say they saw Andrew and Giuffre at Tramp. (Bloom is representing Epstein victims in America.) The Telegraph has quoted anonymous sources saying the Duke of York visited Tramp “a lot” but there’s no way to know which woman (or women) were with him. “ At that time, the Duke went to Tramp a lot. He was at a birthday party the same week for one of the Sangsters,” the anonymous source told the tabloid.

Through this , the Duke has insisted he was at a pizza shop in Woking that night. While that theory was laughable enough , the name of this members-only nightclub seems like the editors would give the note “a little too on the nose.”