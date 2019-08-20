Hip-huggers, peasant tops, and skirts over jeans are just a few of the tragic early-2000s trends that I, for one, am glad we’ve retired.



As a staple of the era’s music scene, however, Mya managed to effectively rock several looks so quintessentially of the millennium that they made me question everything I thought I knew about fashion. Though, perhaps her most recognizable look of the 2000s was actually a nod to another time period entirely. “‘Lady Marmalade’ stands the test of time as far as being iconic in the fashion space,” Mya tells Jezebel. “Lots of sex appeal.”

In the video above, Mya—currently starring in Lil’ Kim’s Vh1 show Girls Cruise—revisits her favorite music video looks, the best and worst trends of the early aughts (“We can keep the thong,” she says), and plots a dream RuPaul-fronted drag remake of “Lady Marmalade.”