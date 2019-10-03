Mya Is Accepting DMs If You Have a 'Case of the Ex'

Got shady in-laws or an unhinged co-worker? Lemme Help You With That is here for you. Jezebel’s new video series brings you advice from our favorite “experts” in a range of categories. Share your problem by emailing lemmehelpyou@jezebel.com—and remember, no question is too petty.



There’s nothing like sneaking into your partner’s phone just to double check that they aren’t being trifling on you. What? Peace of mind is key in any relationship...



In the video above, singer Mya (of “Case of the Ex” fame) offers all the FBI moves to make sure couples leave all the ghosts in the past. Let her sherpa you into a healthy relationship full of communication, patience, and understanding... maybe. Good luck to us all.

