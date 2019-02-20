There’s been a glitch in the simulation that is our world: a Real Housewife changed her iconic hairstyle.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has had, for years now, the same hairstyle: a flippy, choppy bob. Sometimes it’s been a little shorter, sometimes it’s been a little longer. But like her pillowy lips, it’s kind of her signature.

Until now, apparently. Last night on Watch What Happens Live, Rinna waltzed onto the set in a surprisingly modern lob wig, like it was no big deal. She also wore the same wig last week to the premiere of the season and has been playing with it since January.

Is it just me or does the room feel like it’s spinning?

