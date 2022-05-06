Don’t you love when a show doesn’t queer bait— they just deliver on what we all want? S how runner and co-creator of the Hulu myster-comedy series “Only Murders in Our Building, ” John Hoffman, is certainly delivering in all the best possible ways. I haven’t been this excited about a queer couple on-screen since David and Patrick.

Yesterday, Hoffman spilled the beans to Vanity Fair that Season 2 of the show, premiering June 28 on Hulu, will feature a new romantic relationship relationship, a nd fans are giddy.

Cara Delevingne, a long-time friend of Selena Gomez, will be joining the cast as Gomez’s new love interest. The ever-sultry actress and model will play Alice, an art gallery owner. Alice helps Gomez’s character, Mabel, explore new sides of herself that Hoffman says “she [Mable] has been somewhat neglecting since the show began.”

After Hoffman dropped the titillating news into our laps, fans have been making predictions, drafting their own juicy storylines around the prospective couple, and combining their names into couple hashtags—#Cara lena being my personal favorite.

From the sounds of it, the budding romance has all the makings of a must-see sapphic story arc—they’re both sexy as hell and their chemistry is clearly undeniable. “It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” Hoffman told VF. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that make you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.’”

The show features Mabel as the tortured artist who has been through her fair share of ups and downs. She then meets Charles, played by Steve Martin, and Oliver, played by Martin Short, and the odd trio go on to solve murders and starts a fan-favorite podcast in their Upper West Side high-rise. At the end of Season 1, the Arconia Building board president, Bunny, is found dead in Mabel’s apartment with Mabel kneeling over her, covered in blood . The show end s with a major cliffhanger, as Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are being ushered off by police in the final scene. Will Alice help Mable recover after spending nights in the cell? Will she be the key to clearing Mable’s name? Will she have a clue — or a role — in Bunny’s mysterious murder?

Delevingne is only saying this: “Selena is a very special friend, and it’s been so fun to get to work with her for the first time. Well, actually, second time. We have known each other a long time.”

Hm. I can’t wait to see what flavors of trouble Gomez and Delevingne’s characters get into this season.