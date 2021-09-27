A mother and daughter performing illegal butt injection procedures in California have been arrested and charged with murder after one client died in 2019.

Advertisement

According to NBC News, Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, are both unlicensed, and advertised their services primarily on social media, charging between $3,500 and $4,000 per session. A detective on the case told the outlet that the mother-daughter duo would typically pressure people into buying a minimum of three sessions.

One woman who came to see them was Karissa Rajpaul, a 26-year-old who dreamed of becoming an influencer and working in the adult entertainment business. Rajpul recorded one of her sessions with Adame and Galaz, taking selfies and recording a video of her receiving the illegal treatment in the pair’s private home. The Los Angeles Times reports that the two can be seen injecting a syringe into her buttocks.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says Rajpul suffered from acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction following her third procedure, which involved a type of liquid silicon that had traces of materials found at home-improvement stores. “They would go under the muscle so the butt would have that natural look, but the problem is, according to the coroner’s office, you’ve got major arteries right below that muscle, and it’s likely that when they do that they can strike an artery,” Police Detective Robert Dinlocker explained to the press last week.

Adame and Galaz called 911 but then fled the premises. According to the coroner, Rajpaul died on the operating table in their home.

G/O Media may get a commission New product! Ashers Elevated Absorbent Underwear Stay comfy and dry.

All Ashers undies are designed to stay firmly in place. Buy for $35 - $44 at Tampon Tribe

Though Rajpaul is the only recorded death, the police department has reportedly received “dozens and dozens” of calls from other alleged victims of botched procedures by the pair. According to the Los Angeles Times, the LAPD has increased staffing to handle the surge in calls.

Many of those to come forward say they are “permanently disfigured and suffering gruesome consequences,” said Alan Hamilton, the department’s deputy chief. “We had actually been looking for other victims, and we located a few, but now that it’s gone public, they’re coming out of the woodwork.”

Advertisement

Galaz is scheduled to appear in court in December, but no court date has been set for Adame to appear as of this writing. Authorities expect that they’ll both face additional charges in the coming months.