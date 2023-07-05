Moms for Liberty Speaker Says It's Time to Start Re-Reading Hitler, Stalin, & Mao

While speaking to the crowd gathered for Moms for Liberty’s “Blessings of the Liberty Breakfast” event on Sunday, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) said it’s time to “start reading” some of the quotes from homicidal dictator s like Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin rather than automatically criticize Moms for Liberty having quoted Hitler in their June newsletter . I cannot stress enough how this Nazi referencing took place on a Sunday morning at what was essentially a prayer breakfast with a Rabbi present.

“Here’s the thing,” Robinson said . “Whether you’re talking about Adolf Hitler, whether you’re talking about Chairman Mao, whether you’re talking about Stalin, whether you’re talking about Pol Pot, whether you’re talking about Castro in Cuba, or whether you’re talking about a dozen other despots all around the globe, it is time for us to get back and start reading some of those quotes.”

I actually don’t think we need to be get back to reading Hitler’s quotes, but if we must, Moms for Liberty is way ahead of you, Mr. Robinson. Last month, an Indiana chapter of the fascist book banning group included a quote by Hitler—with his full name next to it— on the front page of its digital newsletter. When many people pointed out that a Hitler quotation is deeply offensive and alarming , the group added a context bubble. But that obviously backfired, and eventually the group issu ed an apology. “We condemn Adolf Hitler’s actions and his dark place in human history. We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and we express our deepest apology,” chapter chair Paige Miller said in a statement posted to Facebook.

This is not the first time Robinson has invoked Hitler in the last month . In June, the Republica n compared his political opponents to the Nazi leader during a speech at the North Carolina Republican convention. “We look back at history, we look at the Germans and we look at the Japanese, we think, how in the world did those people let that happen? Why did they not do something about it?” Robinson said. “Could they not have seen the disaster that was heading towards them? It’s time for us to take a look at ourselves and ask ourselves that question. We see the disaster coming.”

NC Lt. Govenor Mark Robinson speech NCGOP State Convention 2023

Robinson also compared himself to World War II soldiers fighting Hitler?? “That young man [in 1944 battle] will look at you and tell you, ‘I don’t want to be here. But I don’t have a choice,’” Robinson told the crowd. “‘You see, Hitler is bombing his way across Europe, and the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.’”



Yes, running for office is much like running into battle in *checks notes* 1940 Europe.

The continued invocation of Nazis is especially wild considering that this man is running for governor of North Carolina. But if that is not enough of a red flag for voters , note that Robinson has also endorsed Donald Trump for president. I look forward to what else he can spew before the 2024 gubernatorial race.