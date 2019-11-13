Moby Really Fuckin' Loves Animals, Man

It’s halfway through November, a magical time of year—the time of year in which DJ and human q-tip Moby reminds everyone he hasn’t eaten cheese for several decades. On Tuesday, the self-described “musician, DJ, photographer, author, and animal rights activist” commemorated his 32nd vegan anniversary with some rather unsubtle tattoos spelling ANIMAL RIGHTS down the entire lengths of his seitan-nourished arms. Moby appears particularly committed to maintaining his brand as a man who deeply loves and appreciates other living organisms: Two years ago around this time, he shared photographs of what was allegedly “Tucker” the kitten, the rescue cat that taught a 10-year-old Moby that all animals have “an amazingly rich emotional life and a deep desire to avoid pain.” Moby’s ANIMAL RIGHTS tattoo joins a neck tat that reads VEGAN FOR LIFE. “ “Animals are so lucky to have you making a difference daily,” PETA wrote on his Instagram post. [Page Six]



Widely acknowledged asshole Justin Bieber and “more than a model” wife Hailey Baldwin are on some performative cohabitational coupledom this week, posting an Instagram story in which Bieber accuses his better half of farting in the car. You don’t really have to watch the video, it’s exactly what you would expect—”It’s not funnnnyyyyyy,” she wails as she covers her face. Today, much like every day, Jezebel is pleased to not be married to three 12-year-old boys squished under a single snap-back.