Sex. Celebrity. Politics. With Teeth
Dirt Bag

Miss Flo Appears to Have a New Boyfriend

Florence Pugh was just spotted holding hands with a "normie," and now I want one.

By
Audra Heinrichs
Comments (3)
Image for article titled Miss Flo Appears to Have a New Boyfriend
Photo: David M. Benett (Getty Images)

There are many ways to hard launch your lover on Valentine’s Day. For instance, Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre posted a nude of themselves. But if that’s a little too brazen for you and your boo, I suggest the Florence Pugh approach, which doesn’t summon to mind the hygienic implications of a bare ass on a velvet couch.

Per new paparazzi photos taken on Valentine’s Day, it looks as though Miss Flo has debuted a new beau. A series of shots see the sweethearts strolling, holding hands, hugging, and my favorite activity, enjoying a cigarette or two outside of a pub. Cue the aww!

So, who is this tall, blonde drink of water? He’s been IDed as Charlie Gooch, a “normie” and former classmate of Pugh’s in Oxford. Honestly? I’m not surprised. Partnering up with a non-actor is right out of the prestige actress playbook—just ask Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and Michelle Yeoh! Who better to pair with all those awards than a delightfully discreet dude?

Apparently, this isn’t the first time these two have been spotted together. In December, they were papped partying together until 5 a.m. Classic normie activities.

Pugh has yet to publicly comment on her new man, but I wouldn’t anticipate that anytime soon. She doesn’t much entertain idle gossip—especially as it pertains to Don’t Worry Darling—and she wasn’t exactly chatty about her ex-boyfriend, Zach Braff, save for defending their age gap or confirming their breakup. Then again, perhaps he was simply too much of a scrub to brag too much about.

Happy for her!

  • Ryan Seacrest has announced he’s departing Live With Kelly and Ryan. His replacement? Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa’s husband. Cue more cringe commentary on their sex life. [Us Weekly]
  • A judge is reportedly “leaning” toward Meghan Markle’s favor in her estranged half-sister’s unhinged defamation suit. Insert shock here! [TMZ]
  • No, Machine Gun Kelly did not cheat on Megan Fox with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. [Page Six]
  • Another week, another photoshop denial from Kendall Jenner. [Entertainment Tonight]
  • Jennifer Coolidge on her post-White Lotus plans: “I just want to lie in my bed for a week with my dog.” [People]
  • To deal with weekly death on The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal revealed he developed an accent to lighten the mood on set. Meanwhile, I cope by watching thirst edits of him nightly. [Daily Mail]
