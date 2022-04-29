Nothing to write home about: Miranda Lambert, “Tourist” - “Tourist” is easy listening for sure, but seems to miss that sweet spot of pulling the listener into its groove. Instead, it remains a little too easy and never really hooks me. Lambert is a master at writing the pack-it-up-and-hit-the-road song, so compared to tracks like “Runnin’ Just In Case” or “Getaway Driver,” “Tourist” doesn’t have the gritty backroad bite. It’s definitely not a skip, but not a song I’m replaying to hear the beginning of in case someone talks over it. - Kady Ruth Ashcraft



Another self-esteem anthem? Sure!: Sam Smith, “Love Me More” - On their first track after a two year hiatus, Sam Smith basically asks, “What if we just... l iked ourselves?” “Love Me More” is simple in its approach, but its lyrics (“Every day I’m tryin’ not to hate myself/But lately it’s not hurtin’ like it did before/Maybe I am learning how to love me more”) and accompanying visuals (Sam discovering nirvana amidst a cadre of colorful club-goers outfitted in ways my own self-esteem does not allow for) are effective enough to avoid becoming just another saccharine stab at making listeners feel better about their insecurities. It’s encouragement rather than “empowerment” foisted upon a vast and varied audience moving at their own pace. Love to see it! —Audra Heinrichs

For real?: Justin Bieber featuring Don Toliver, “Honest” - Now that spring has sprung... here’s a winter-themed video directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett for Justin Bieber’s new song, “Honest.” K! The low-key “Honest” finds Bieber is still in his baby-trap phase, this time with a timbre and flow mimicking Drake’s. It’s safe to the point of dull, and it won’t be at all surprising when it’s inescapable in the coming days, weeks, and months. This is making me miss “I Feel Funny,” which I didn’t even like. Honest! —Rich Juzwiak

I mean, yeah. It’s Tegan and Sara, duh!: Tegan and Sara, “Fucking Up What Matters” - T hey had me at “Closer” and I’ve ridden the wave all the way here, to this hilarious music video about making a music video. The opening interview hits the nail on the head. Who doesn’t want to feel like they’re joyriding and baking a sprinkle cake with two of the coolest singers? I’ll take a fun, spring hit from Tegan and Sara that is sure to get stuck in your head: “I’m fucking up what matters/Falling in love in my sleep/I’m fucking what matters/slipping out while you dream.” —Khalisa Rae

Only, yes because Black boy joy is everything: Khalid, “Skyline” - If you’re ever high and rollercoasting in the sun, play this. This fun-loving carnival ride of Black joy is everything we need to prepare for the heat. Khalid has successfully managed to a create a picturesque perfect summer day in a land away from the city lights, where the birds are chirping, Black folks are swinging on swings , and everyone truly is having the time of his life. At times this summer bop encroaches on cheesy, but then comes Khalid and his cheery back up dancer s, smiling from ear to ear, and it’s like, “Dammit! I’m hooked. ” —KR

Summer sippin’ must-have!: PJ Morton ft Chronixx, “Watch the Sun” - Grab a piña colada or a frozen margarita, get by a pool, and play this song. I can see myself now in a tankini and sarong looking fabulous, vibin’ to this with the crew. I’m here for this wave of laid-back summer hits. “Watch the Sun” is the title track of Morton’s latest album, and, if this song is any indication of what’s to come on the rest of the album, I’m blasting the whole record all summer long. —KR