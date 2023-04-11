Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Announces Engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's Son

On Tuesday morning, Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown seemingly shared some news: She’s engaged to Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi!

Though she didn’t pen a formal proclamation, the 19-year-old posted the quintessential “I’m engaged!” portrait—you know, two elated people, one wearing a white dress and a sizable ring on their finger, on an empty beach with a black and white filter. And in case you needed another clue that this 19-year-old is super stoked about the prospect of spending her life with the son of an ‘80s glam rocker, her caption is none other than a lyric from Taylor Swift’s “Lover” : “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all. ”

Bongiovi, too, shared his own non-announcement. His, however, is a photo set of the pair in a state of embrace on a beach and staring deeply into each other’s eyes like two young lovers in a YA book adaptation. “Forever,” he captioned the post.

The pair were first linked in 2021, when Bongiovi announced his “BFF<3" and appeared to make their relationship official...again, via Instagram. That snap sees the lovebirds looking like every burgeoning Midwestern couple on their first chaperoned date to the local ice cream shop. I only jest. It’s pretty sweet, actually.

Since then, they’ve shared holidays, walked red carpets, and even gone blonde together. Hell, this relationship looks so wholesome, one wouldn’t have much trouble imagining they’ve duetted something from his dad’s discography (the best karaoke songs are from Bon Jovi records). And I almost forgot to mention...Bongiovi’s parents are high school sweethearts so, history could repeat itself? I guess?

Of course, Twitter has some thoughts on the maybe engagement. Almost immediately, “She’s 19,” began trending as the masses started sounding off. “This is cute but she’s 19, she hasn’t had three summers as an adult,” one user tweeted. “Let the crazy kids be in love,” countered another.

The discourse, I fear, is bound to become all the more insufferable, so I say let’s resist the very embittered adult urge to give love a bad name. I’m sure they’ll find out on their own. In the meantime, congrats to these two!