Like a winter snow or springtime bloom, the first sign of summer’s end has come to pass—Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have packed up their Fendi bikinis and returned from their Lake Como excursion. Take a minute to mourn if you must! I’m told via People that both women popped up in a luxury vehicle circling Los Angeles. Sources who claim to have experienced the European getaway (and continue to ignore the existence of bisexuality) claim that their “intimate actions” were two girls “just having fun.”



Cyrus “wasn’t introducing Kaitlynn as her girlfriend,” the source told PEOPLE. “She only called Kaitlynn her friend. They were with other friends, spent time by the pool and enjoyed a boat tour on the lake,” the source continued. “Everyone seemed very happy. They were in a party mood, had cocktails and seemed to have a great time. Miley seemed especially great. She was very happy and laughing a lot. You could tell she had fun. She was very close with Kaitlynn.”

Sure! The reports that Miley and Liam Hemsworth have been broken up for some time are confirmed once again as insiders allege they “actually split months ago.” With their last red carpet appearances together being the Avengers: Endgame premiere, 2019 Met Gala, and Saint Laurent’s Malibu show in June—could there have been an overlap? I must consult the archives of clues! [People]

A week after admitting she was robbed in Mykonos, Gigi Hadid has released a statement defending herself. The decision comes after commenters were quick to hone in on the language of her initial story, where she blithely wrote: “PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.” After backlash consumed her Instagram feed, she released a second (and much longer) explanation:



“Let me make this clear for everyone below who thinks I don’t deserve to have an opinion on my experience and warn people of this – I was robbed along with more than 30 houses that night, some to gunpoint. It was not possible to contact any form of law enforcement except through my local security who happened to have a contact. That is a privilege that most people traveling there wouldn’t have. If something happens while the police station is closed, there is nothing that can be done to protect yourself, and when the station does open, it doesn’t seem as though their training and resources are in line with keeping people safe or keeping up with the amount of crime that is happening on a nightly basis there (I am speaking of the island specifically only because it’s where I experienced this.)”

While Hadid’s reaction to Greece is an “understandable” position, it also reveals the bubble of wealth she’s been sheltered inside for most of her life. She continues:

“If I’d known it happened so much and there was not enough infrastructure to protect myself I wouldn’t have gone. So this is my opinion based on actual events and you not liking that isn’t my problem. Lastly, I work my ass off and never do a trip like this for myself and friends, so if I want to post pictures of the trip after being robbed, I will do so.”

She could have stuck the landing! However, her claim that she “never does a trip like this” is downright absurd. Google “Gigi Hadid vacation” and count. [Just Jared]



Lil Nas X continues to delight.

