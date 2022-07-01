On Friday, Mychelle Johnson, the wife of NBA star Miles Bridges, shared a series of graphic images on Instagram alongside a heartbreaking post detailing the injuries she suffered after an alleged assault by Bridges.



“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” Johnson wrote. “I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not.”



T he former Charlotte Hornets forward allegedly fle d the scene on Tuesday before police arrived. He was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday evening after turning himself in and charged with felony domestic violence, according to TMZ. He was released on Friday after posting $130,000 bail and is due in court on July 20, according to the L.A. Sheriff Department’s website.

Bridges spent the last four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets after being drafted by the team during the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound player was the Hornets’ leading scorer during this season and was set to become a restricted free agent.

In her post, Johnson wrote that she suffered lacerations to multiple parts of her body, including “a fractured nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn neck muscles,” that were sustained from “being choked until I went to sleep and [with] a severe concussion.” Included in the photos was a document that appeared to be a hospital discharge paper, which stated that the patient was an “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner” and concluded the injuries were the result of an “assault by strangulation.”

Johnson, who shares two children with Bridges, also posted a clip of a video call with an unnamed woman in which their son says, “Daddy choked Mommy.”

The Hornets released a statement on Friday saying, “The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass also released a similar statement saying the league is “gathering more information.”

“I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better,” Johnson wrote in her post. “That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything.”