The temperatures in Milan this weekend reached the mid-90s, and the simmering heat seems to have inspired all the European fashion influencers attending Milan Men’s Fashion Week to go for one of two very distinct summer looks: trust fund baby on a Mediterranean yacht or trust fund baby at Berghain.



Advertisement

Designers including Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, and Giorgio Armani also happened to show menswear collections that oscillated between taupe summer linens and just, All Black. And while I admit that it’s lazy to simply categorize trends into two opposite groups (edgy or feminine; neon or neutral; Marilyn or Jackie, blah, blah, blah),at this year’s Milan Men’s Fashion Week, it really was this black and, well, tan.

Now I’ve never been to Berghain, nor have I ever been on a yacht in the Mediterranean, but the fashionistas in Milan have decreed it: This summer, you’re either a Mediterranean guy or a Berghain guy. You must choose.

Let’s take a look.